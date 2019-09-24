NASCAR drivers to meet with fans at South Bend Menards

Several NASCAR drivers will be in South Bend on Tuesday to meet with fans and celebrate the opening of the new Menards.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 6-7 p.m., the following drivers will be available to take photos, give free autographs and talk racing:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Paul Menard drives the #21 Ford Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing, and Ryan Blaney drives the #12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Austin Cindric drives the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske.

2020 Wood Brothers Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt Dibenetto will also be on hand to greet race fans.

The first 150 people in line will receive a free pair of #21 gloves.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 2-8 p.m. both days, Paul Menard’s 2011 Brickyard-winning #27 car will be on display.

The #21 Woodchopper car will also be on display both days. This is the car driven by Sasquatch in the Menards Build Your Dreams racing commercial.

The new South Bend Menards Mega Store is located at 4640 S. St. Joseph St. (north of US Highway 20, off of E. Ireland Road).

