N. Indiana county clamps down with big jump in virus cases

Tighter business restrictions have been imposed in a northern Indiana county where a coronavirus outbreak prompted the closure of a Tyson Foods meatpacking plant.

State health officials say test results over the weekend confirmed about 700 more COVID-19 cases in Cass County, boosting the county’s total to 1,025.

The new orders in Logansport and Cass County prohibit more than one family member and anyone younger than 16 from entering retail businesses.

The state health department reports 31 additional coronavirus deaths, boosting the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 844 .

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/27/2020 12:47:26 PM (GMT -4:00)

