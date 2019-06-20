‘My Little Pony’ casket donated for Maleah Davis’ funeral

Maleah Davis, the 4-year-old girl found dead after she went missing in early May, will be buried in a one-of-a-kind casket.

It's white with lots of rainbows, the color pink, "My Little Pony" and a portrait of Maleah.

Soulshine Industries built and donated the casket to the Davis family.

The company's owner said he received over 200 calls from the community asking him to make a casket for the family. The designer says she worked closely with them to come up with the theme.

Maleah's remains were found in Arkansas on May 30.

Her mother's former fiancé is charged with tampering with a corpse in connection with her death.

Maleah will be buried in a private funeral Saturday.

