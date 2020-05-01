Murder trial delayed due to COVID-19 impact on courts

A trial for a Goshen man charged in a professor’s death will be delayed.

Winston Corbett, 24, is charged with murder and attempted murder of Goshen College professor James Miller, and his wife, Linda, who was seriously injured during a burglary at their home in October 2011.

Miller died of blunt and sharp force injuries during the invasion.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, Corbett, who was 16 at the time of Miller’s death, was arrested in October 2018 after police pursued a lead in the investigation.

During a Thursday hearing in court, Judge Michael Christofeno expressed concerns about the logistics of holding the trial in July while issues involving COVID-19 still exist. The judge wanted more time for court processes to rev back up and have issues worked out.

“I don’t know when we’ll get back to normal. I think we’ll have to do jury trials in a way we haven’t been accustomed to before,” Christofeno told The Goshen News.

According to state records, Corbett was scheduled to go on trial in March of 2019, but it was pushed back to August of 2019. The trial was then pushed back to Jan. 6, 2020 but was then delayed again as attorney’s told the court they need more time to prepare a defense.

Corbett is now expected to go on trial Nov. 2, 2020.

