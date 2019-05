Friday is the last day for Barbara Brewster to reach a plea agreement. Brewster is one of two suspects in the 1988 murder of Miriam Rice.

Brewster is accused of helping her then-boyfriend, George Kearney, cover up the crime.

Rice was 28-years-old and pregnant when she was kidnapped and killed along the Saint Joseph River.

The case was cold for 30 years and was reopened last July.

Brewster's trial date is June 10th.