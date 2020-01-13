Murder-suicide investigation at family home of murder victim Tysiona Crawford

Police are conducting a murder-suicide investigation at the family home of 17-year-old South Bend murder victim Tysiona Crawford.

Emergency responders were called Monday afternoon to the home in the 2700 block of Hartzer Street in South Bend.

"It's devastating," said Cynthia Crawford-Burton. "Nobody knows what happened at this point. We just know that both of them are dead. The mother and the father of Tysiona Crawford is dead."

We have a crew at the scene, and we'll bring you live updates on-air and online as we learn more.

In June 2019, Rahim Brumfield was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the murder of Tysiona Crawford.

In January 2018, Brumfield, who police say was Crawford's ex-boyfriend, fired 17 gunshots into Crawford’s vehicle as she was driving in South Bend.

This led to Crawford crashing her car into a home a couple blocks away.

Crawford was a senior at Washington High School, according to a family member.

Brumfield was sentenced to 55 years for murder and an extra five years for a firearm sentencing enhancement.

Crawford’s family said at the sentencing that there's no number of years in prison that could justify the murder.