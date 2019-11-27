Murder charge dismissed for Benton Harbor woman

A Benton Harbor woman will face trial on an assault charge related to a July shooting, but she will not go on trial for murder.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, a Berrien County judge did not find probable cause to bind Felecia Lee, 42, over for trial on a first-degree murder charge.

However, her sons, Dennis Holbrook, 23, and Eric Holbrook, 21 are set to go on trial for first-degree murder after a July 31st shooting death of Arsenio Jordan.

The brothers face life in prison without parole if convicted.

The Berrien County judge found no causal link between her actions and the deadly July shooting.

Lee’s trial, a 4-year felony, is set for Jan. 21-24.

Dennis Holbrook and Eric Holbrook will also go on trial Jan. 21-24.

