Girl Scout earns Gold Award after dedicating mural to veterans

Memorial Day is all about honoring our service men and women who have sacrificed so much for our freedom. A freedom that isn't free.

"I felt like there should be something more to commemorate the people who have sacrificed so much for our country, so I decided a mural might be a good way to do that," said Julia Jones, the muralist who painted a tribute to veterans at American Legion Post #297.

"Instead of writing American Legion Post #297, I wrote freedom isn't free because I think its a really powerful quote," Jones said. "It's meaningful to memorialize the service men and women who fought so hard for our country."

Julia said it took about 30 hours to paint this mural and that doesn't include the time it took for the planning, the meetings or getting supplies. She says she'd do it all again if that meant honoring our veterans.

"I had two grandfathers that were in the Marine Corps," Jones said. "So it's really a personal thing for me. The sacrifice that goes into someone who fights for our country, fighting for not just their lives but the lives of everyone, its such a selfless task."

The mural also represents an even bigger achievement for Julia: earning her Gold Scout Award. "This is the third highest award a girl scout can earn," said Deborah Gordon, Julia's Mom. "This is the same and equivalent as an Eagle Scout."

Another reason that makes this Memorial Day so special. "Everyone has to reflect on Memorial Day how important it is for us to shed a tear and be there for those that have lost sons and daughters in these acts to keep us free," said Gordon.

