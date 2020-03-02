Mural of ND Stadium complete at University Park Mall

University Park Mall is offering more than just shopping to visitors.

A 50-foot mural of Notre Dame Stadium has been completed there and can be seen at the south end of the shopping center.

The project took 45 days and 50 gallons of paint to complete and is meant to be meaningful for locals and out-of-town visitors alike.

The piece was created in "selfie perspective." That means that regardless of where someone takes a selfie in the mural, it will look as if they are entering Notre Dame Stadium.

