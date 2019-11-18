Muncie Mayor arrested, charged with theft of government funds

The mayor of Muncie has been charged with theft of government funds after an arrest warrant was issued at his home by the FBI.

The indictment against Mayor Dennis Tyler accuses him of accepting or agreeing to accept $5,000 in return for awarding a city contract to a company, according to WTHR in Indianapolis.

The FBI investigation into Muncie officials started back in 2016.

If convicted, Mayor Tyler could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

WTHR says an initial trial date for Tyler is scheduled for the end of January.

