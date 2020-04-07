Multiple rounds of storms over the next 2 days.

While there is not a significant severe weather risk at this time, lighting is abundant and should be treated as a risk-factor.

TODAY:

Early storms will roll out of the area by 6am. A few finishing sprinkles may linger, but we’re left with several dry hours this afternoon before a returning band of storms threatens the area tonight. Morning storms are tracking along the warm front, so expect temperatures to soar this afternoon, reaching the lower 70s. One of the warmest days of the season, so far. The arrival of this evening’s cold front sparks a second chance of storms this evening, beginning between 6-7pm and extending to 10pm or so.

TONIGHT:

Some strong storms. There is a slight chance of severe weather with hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Potential for minor flooding. We’re mild overnight in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still rather mild. Mainly dry throughout the day. A late chance of showers before we become much cooler.