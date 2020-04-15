Multiple chances of snow accumulation this week

THERE IS A FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR FULTON AND PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 9AM

TODAY:

Chilly start with wake up temperatures in the middle 20s. A few snow showers on the radar may bring accumulation to grassy surfaces. We’ll track snow from roughly 6am-11am.

Afternoon highs reach the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT:

Lows drop into the middle 20s, once again. A chilly evening. Partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY:

Highs in the middle 40s. A bit of returning sunshine—dry weather with late snow on the radar.