Multiple cats killed, 1 firefighter injured in South Bend blaze

A firefighter was hospitalized and later released, and multiple cats died in a South Bend house fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a fire in the 400 block of East Haney Avenue around 1:13 a.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the South Bend Fire Department.

No people were in the house when crews arrived. One firefighter was hospitalized and has since been released.

"Multiple felines were found deceased in this structure," according to the fire department.

An estimate of property damage puts the total at an amount greater than the house's value.

The fire's origin and cause have not yet been determined. An investigation is ongoing.

