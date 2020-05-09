Multi-vehicle I-94 crash sends driver to the hospital via Medflight

A man is recovering Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash sent him to the hospital via helicopter.

Indiana State Police were called to I-94 just west of the Michigan State line near the 44-mile-marker around 12:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say a Toyota Highlander was stopped for traffic backup due to construction with a Honda Odyssey slowing down behind it.

A Volkswagen rear-ended the Honda causing it to go into a ditch.

The Volkswagen then rear-ended the Toyota.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was cited for Driving While Suspended.

The other two drivers refused medical treatment.