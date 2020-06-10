Muggy, humid start to the day before additional thunderstorms arrive

TODAY:

An uncomfortable start with warm and muggy conditions across Michiana. Reports of 50mph wind gusts and minor wind damage will have some folks cleaning up after yesterday. Late morning/early afternoon storms are likely to fire up along the passing cold front. More severe potential exists farther off to our east along the MI/OH border. Highs top out in the low 80s today with a heat index making it feel like upper 80s.

TONIGHT:

Much more comfortable. After the cold front passes, dew points drop from the 70s to the 50s, leading to much less humid conditions. Low temperatures fall into the 50s, as well. A dry evening with a bit of a breeze from the west.

TOMORROW:

Mainly dry and sunny with a breeze from the west. Highs in the middle 70s. A pleasant change!