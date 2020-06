TODAY:

Foggy conditions to start. Partly cloudy skies into this afternoon with a chance of pop-up showers. Highs in the upper 80s. A humid day from start to finish.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the low 60s. A NW wind 5 to 15mph with partly cloudy skies.

THIS WEEKEND—

SATURDAY: Highs in the upper 70s. A light breeze. Dry, comfortable!

SUNDAY: Sunny & dry. Highs in the upper 70s.