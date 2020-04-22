Muffet McGraw to retire as Notre Dame head women's basketball coach

Muffet McGraw is retiring as Notre Dame head women's basketball coach after 33 seasons.

McGraw tweeted the announcement Wednesday afternoon.



It has been my great honor to represent the University of Notre Dame these past 33 years, but the time has come for me to step down as your head basketball coach. I want to thank Monk Malloy and Father Jenkins for giving me the opportunity to coach the game I love at a University I love. I have learned much about leadership from the many athletic directors with whom I have served, and in particular, I want to thank Jack Swarbrick for his unwavering support.

I am grateful to have worked with the best assistant coaches in the business, and I have been blessed to coach so many phenomenal women.

To the best fans in the country, it was my honor and privilege to play for you.

Matt and I want to thank everyone who has touched our lives and shared a part of our amazing journey. We will treasure the memories for the rest of our lives. I am proud of what we have accomplished, and I can turn the page to the next chapter in my life with no regrets, knowing that I gave it my best every day.

ALWAYS IRISH

Muffet McGraw



McGraw coached the Irish to a pair of national championships. The first came in 2001 when Notre Dame beat Purdue, 68-66. Exactly 17 years later, in 2018, the Irish beat Mississippi State with a buzzer beater from Arike Ogunbowale.

McGraw has been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2017), the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame (2014) and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (2011).

Click here to read more about Muffet McGraw on UND.com.

