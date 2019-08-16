Muffet McGraw stops by to talk 35th annual Run, Jane, Run golf tournament

Monday will mark the 35th year of the Run, Jane, Run Women's Golf Tournament, which benefits women and children in Michiana.

Notre Dame women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw stopped by the WNDU Studios to talk about the event she has been a part of for more than 30 years.

"It's a lot of fun," she said. "We have a great time at Knollwood Country Club out there. We have two courses, east and west. We start about 1 o'clock on Monday. It's going to be a beautiful day.

"It means a lot to me personally because it's all about women helping women, but it's also about women empowering women and supporting other women. We don't do that enough."

This year's tournament takes place at Knollwood Country Club on Monday, and you can still register.

Call 574-233-9491 for more information.

