Mueller settling in as new South Bend mayor

The new man in charge of the city of South Bend is not new in town.

As James Mueller is settling into his new office in the County-City Building as mayor, 16 News Now sat down with him to talk about his new role going from former Mayor Pete Buttigieg's chief of staff to the mayor of South Bend.

And even though they have a lot in common, Mueller said he's not Buttigieg 2.0.

"We are two very different people. Certainly, we share the common vision in terms of where we want to go as a nation and as a city," Mueller said, acknowledging a shared ideology. "… I would think Pete but also myself, we are progressives, but it doesn't matter what your beliefs are if you can't actually deliver on what you are promising, so being pragmatic in terms of how do we actually move forward toward that vision, certainly share that with Mayor Pete by being realistic and making sure that we can deliver on the promise that we are making."

16 News Now also asked Mueller about his first priorities as South Bend mayor. To hear his response to that and other questions, watch the video above.

