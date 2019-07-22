Much nicer weather today, but dangerous on Lake Michigan

There is a HIGH SWIM RISK on Lake Michigan today, all across the southern half of the lake. Waves 4-7+ feet will increase lakeshore flooding as well as the chance for dangerous currents. Stay out of the water today.

As far as the forecast, it's looking much better today. We start with some clouds this morning, but skies will become mostly sunny by later this afternoon. Most areas will be dry today, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower (mainly south). The air becomes drier as we head through day, making it feel much more comfortable. While skies are expected to be mostly sunny again on Tuesday, an upper level wave moving through could help spark isolated showers in the afternoon…very low chance. Overall the week looks great. Mostly dry and much more comfortable. Temperatures start in the mid 70s Monday, but then gradually warm up to mid 80s by the weekend.