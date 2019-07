TODAY:

Much less humid. Wake-up temperatures in the low 60s with low levels of humidity. Afternoon highs top out in the low 80s. Pleasant, warm, summer-like. We're dry and sunny through the day.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies with lows dropping into the upper 50s overnight. A comfortable start to Tuesday.

TOMORROW:

Dry, pleasant. A bit warmer as afternoon highs top out in the middle 80s.