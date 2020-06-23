Much cooler; Becoming less humid Tuesday

TODAY:

Few scattered showers will finish over the next couple of hours as winds shift to the NW. Overall, a much cooler setting for the day with temperature in the low 70s. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear and dry with a calm wind. Cooling down into the 50s with low levels of humidity. The best opportunity to open the windows we’ve had in a while.

TOMORROW:

A touch warmer, but still quiet pleasant. Not too humid with highs in the middle 70s. Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers into the afternoon. Thunderstorm activity looks unlikely.