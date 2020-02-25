Mubarak, Egypt’s autocrat ousted in uprising, dies at 91

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state TV says former President Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, has died at 91.

It says he died at a Cairo hospital where he had recently undergone surgery.

The report said he had health complications but offered no other details. Mubarak ruled the most populous Arab country for nearly three decades, serving as a loyal U.S. ally against Islamic militancy and assisting regional peace efforts.

But his autocratic rule grew increasingly unpopular in his later years, and he was forced to resign on Feb. 11, 2011, after 18 days of mass protests.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.