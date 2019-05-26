Mototcycle accident sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle crashed in a ditch Saturday night in New Buffalo Township.

According to a press release from the Berrien County Sheriffs Office, the crash happened just after 6:30 pm Saturday. The crash occurred on Interstate I-94 eastbound at the Exit 4 off ramp to US 12 towards Niles.

Upon arrival, emergency units found that the motorcycle driver was unconscious. Witnesses reported that the motorcycle appeared to be trying to exit and seemed to be going too fast on the sharp curve of the exit. The motorcycle ran off the roadway crashing in a ditch, ejecting the driver from the bike.

The driver, 53-year-old Daniel Francis of Shelby, Indiana, suffered life threatening injuries. He was the only occupant of the motorcycle. He was transported to Spectrum Lakeland of St Joseph. Francis was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation and it is not known at this time if drugs or alcohol are contributing factors.