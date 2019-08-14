Motorized awning covers recalled after one death, six injuries reported

Vinyl covers for motorized awnings are being recalled because of impact and fall hazards.

SunSetter issued the recall after a 73-year-old man died. He fell from a ladder when a motorized awning opened unexpectedly and hit him when he was removing the cover's bungee tie-downs.

In addition to his death, six injuries and 14 total incidents related to the recall have been reported.

SunSetter is warning consumers not to remove any installed covers until they've talked to the company. They're providing free breakaway safety clips and instructions to those who have the awnings.

About 270,000 of the recalled awning covers were sold nationwide from June 1999 to January 2019. Some of them were sold through Costoco Wholesale.

The covers cost approximately $100. Anyone who purchased one should contact SunSetter before attempting to remove the cover. They can be reached at www.sunsetter.com/safety-clips or at 844-313-0144.

Any incidents involving the recall can be reported to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission by visiting SaferProducts.gov.