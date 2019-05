Police are investigating after a crash between a car and motorcycle sent the motorcyclist to the hospital Thursday night.

The crash happened around 7:21 p.m. in the 3600 block of Lincolnway East at Oakside Road, dispatch confirmed.

Police on the scene said the motorcycle and car collided when the car turned left.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but reportedly was conscious. No further information on injuries was immediately available.