Motorcyclist killed in Elkhart Co. crash Friday morning

A motorcyclist who has yet to be publicly identified was killed in a Friday morning crash in Elkhart County.

The person who died was riding a 2009 Yamaha XV1900CT southeast on County Road 5 around 10:05 a.m. Laura Patterson, 57, of Granger, was making a turn in a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis from Treva Street onto C.R. 5.

Patterson did not yield the right of way, according to a release from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office

The motorcycle hit the car, and the motorcyclist was ejected. The sheriff's office release indicates it is unknown whether the rider was wearing a helmet.

Patterson was uninjured.

A potential citation of Patterson depends on the outcome of the crash investigation, which the sheriff's office says is ongoing.

