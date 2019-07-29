Motorcyclist dies in LaPorte County crash

A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in LaPorte County.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of CR 1000 North and Range Road in Galena Township at approximately 5:06 a.m. Monday.

A police captain found a 2016 Harley-Davidson and its 46-year-old male operator lying in a nearby yard.

Police say evidence shows that the motorcycle was traveling east on CR 1000 North when the operator failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, striking two trees before coming to rest.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, police say.

The motorcyclist's identity will be released following the notification of next of kin.

