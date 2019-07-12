Motorcyclist dies after hitting concrete barrier in Elkhart

A 57-year-old who police have yet to publicly identify died after suffering serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Friday evening in Elkhart.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Brittany Court around 6:10 p.m., according to a release from the Elkhart Police Department.

When officers arrived, they saw that a motorcycle had collided with a concrete barrier. The motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The rider later was pronounced dead. That person will not be publicly identified until family has been notified.

