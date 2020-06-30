Motorcyclist dead after crashing into minivan in Kosciusko County

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash took place in Kosciusko County Monday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m.

Authorities say the driver of a minivan was trying to make a left turn onto a driveway, on County Road 1100 West in Scott Township, when the motorcycle hit the passenger side of her minivan.

The 26-year-old, identified as Bryce Hershberger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the minivan wasn't injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

