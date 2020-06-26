Motorcycle safety, recent deadly motorcycle crashes in Michiana

With the warmer weather comes more motorcyclists on the road and a higher likelihood of motorcycle-involved crashes.

In just about the past week, 16 News Now has reported on multiple motorcycle crashes in Michiana.

To keep that number from rising, there are things that everybody can do to help keep the roads safe.

Of the crashes 16 News Now has reported on in the past week, one occurred at Redfield and Carter Road in Niles, another at Main and Jefferson in Mishawaka and another in Mishawaka at Grape and Douglas.

"Motorcycle season is here. We are in full swing," Indiana State Police Sergeant Ted Bohner said.

Bohner says it is a two-way street as far as keeping everybody on the road safe.

"If you're going to change lanes, turn your turn signal on. Double-check your blind spot, because a motorcycle is very small. A car can hide in your blind spot, and several motorcycles would be able to," Bohner said.

Other safety tips from ISP include not following too close to the driver in front of you and always looking twice before turning or pulling out onto a road.

When it comes to motorcyclists, Bohner encourages riders to wear protective gear.

"I know we're not a helmet state, but it's definitely recommended. Because if you're on a motorcycle and in a crash, just the laws of physics, you're on the losing end of it," Bohner said.

ABATE of Indiana, an organization that educates motorcyclists, says people need to slow down and be aware of what is going on around them when they're on the road.

"We're on two wheels. You're on four wheels. You've got to watch out for us. We're busy looking to where we're going and our surroundings, but we can't see everything at once. You're in a car, I mean, we're smaller. You're going to win any kind of incident like that," St. Joseph County ABATE Rep Jim Harrison said.

-

Harrison says drivers not being attentive, especially those distracted by their phone, are a big part of the problem.

"The majority is the vehicles and people in their cars that are not paying attention. Running red lights, taking off, not stopping at stop signs. People have got to start looking for us," Harrison said.

For more information on ABATE of Indiana, you can visit their website here abateonline.org