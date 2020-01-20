Mother's recovery taking 'baby steps' after deadly pond crash

The mother of the three involved in a New Year's Eve crash that killed two of her children still is not awake but continues to take "baby steps" on her road to recovery.

That information comes from the family of 31-year-old Brooke Kleven.

Four-year-old James and 2-year-old Natalie died after the family van became fully submerged in a pond off of University Drive in Mishawaka Dec. 31.

Divers retrieved all four family members, but James and Natalie drowned.

Meanwhile, 3-month-old Hendrik, who was the last of the four to be pulled from the van, was released from the hospital last week. Brooke's family says he is continuing to make progress.

