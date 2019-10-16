Mother takes two children from babysitter at gunpoint in Mississippi

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two children who were taken from their babysitter shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Copiah County Undersheriff Derrick Cubit says the mother of two-year-old Dior and one-year-old Za’Air, along with an unknown subject, kidnapped them from the babysitter at gunpoint.

Undersheriff Cubit says the department is reaching out to law enforcement agencies in Hinds, Rankin and Madison counties to be on the look out for the woman, the unknown subject and the two children. He added that an Amber Alert will be released soon for the children.

This is still a developing situation and we will have more as new information is released.

