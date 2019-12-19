Mother of three kids killed in deadly bus stop crash released from Fulton County Jail, speaking out

The mother of the three kids killed in the deadly Fulton County bus stop crash is out of jail and is speaking out.

16 News Now has learned Brittany Ingle was held for 12 hours and placed on suicide watch after she was taken from the courthouse Wednesday in handcuffs after trying to charge at Alyssa Shepherd during sentencing.

After being released Thursday morning, Brittany Ingle released the following statement:

"Thank you for all the support and prayers,” Ingle said. “This is obviously a difficult time. I am disappointed and angry. My heart is broken that there is no compassion from her or the family and justice wasn't served. I can't believe that I was more criminalized than the person who killed my three children with no compassion."

We’re also hearing from the father, Shane Ingle.

"We are grateful for all the hard work that the prosecutors put into this case,” Ingle said. “They fought hard for justice for our kids and we appreciate them. Brittany and I are upset but happy that she (Alyssa Shepherd) is finally being held accountable for taking our children's lives. With sentencing finished we will take some time as a family to try and heal and focus on counseling and finding a new normal."

Shepherd has been sentenced to four years in prison for the crash that killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and 6-year-old twin brothers, Mason and Xzavier Ingle.

On Oct. 18, 2019, a jury unanimously found 25-year-old Shepherd guilty of all three counts of felony reckless homicide, Level 5 felonies. She was also found guilty of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and guilty of passing a school bus causing injury with stop arm extended, a Class A misdemeanor.

For each reckless homicide count, Shepherd was sentenced to one year in prison, one year of house arrest and one year of probation.

Shepherd was also sentenced to one year in prison for each of the other two charges, and that time will be served concurrently for a total of one additional year.

Following her release from jail, Brittany Ingle will be in court Jan. 7, 2020 for a misdemeanor battery charge.

