Mother of murdered Delphi teen speaks 6 months after updated sketch released

The mother of one of the two girls found murdered on a hiking trail in Delphi is speaking out more than two years after her daughter's death.

Emily Longnecker from our sister station WTHR has more from Anna Williams and her hopes on finding the killer of her daughter and her friend.

It's a reality Williams didn't think she'd be facing: Nearly three years after her daughter, Abby, and Abby's friend Libby German were found murdered on a trail in Delphi, the girls' killer is still out there.

"I thought we would, frankly, have this solved three months ago," Williams said.

Six months ago Thursday, investigators released an updated police sketch of the person they believe killed the girls. At that same news conference, they also released more audio captured on Libby's cellphone of the killer speaking.

Just about everywhere you look in downtown Delphi, the new sketch of the suspected killers is hanging. Since its release six months ago, investigators say they've received 4,000 tips and cleared through half of them.

Still, investigators say they have no updated information to release about the case.

"It's difficult some days. Social media makes it harder. There's just so much stuff out there," Williams said.

That's why Williams tries to steer clear of all of it: the speculation, the theories and the questions people send her.

"I don't have it in me," she said.

If you have any information about the deaths of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German or if recognize the man in the above suspect sketch, please contact Indiana State Police or the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

There's a reward for more than $200,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

