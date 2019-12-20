Mother of boy struck and killed in June creates memorial fund

Gidieon Cook was just 8 years old when he was struck and killed crossing the street in Warsaw.

The tragedy hit the community hard.

"Every mother suffered a broken heart," Kosciusko County Community Foundation CEO Suzie Light said.

Nearly six months later, Gidieon's mom is honoring him in a special way.

Keri Cook wanted to find a way to make Gidieon proud. A few weeks ago, she created the Gidieon Orion Cook Memorial Fund with the Kosciusko County Community Foundation.

It is a community fund that makes grants to support various needs and programs in the area.

"So, when Keri and I were talking about this fund, it is lovingly referred to as Gidieon's Legacy. ... We build a good reputation of building donor dreams. We are glad that Keri chose us to be the holder of her son's precious legacy. ... We know that Keri's heart is going to be with children, so when we make grants from this fund, we are going to look for things that would reflect something important to Gidieon," Light said.

At last check, $45,000 had been raised already.

"The exciting thing about the fund is that Lily Endowment is matching contributions on a two-for-one basis," Light said.

If you would like to donate, you can visit kcfoundation.org/donors/donate-now or write a check to the foundation and send it to 102 E. Market St., Warsaw, IN 46580.

