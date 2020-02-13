Mother of 3 children killed at bus stop will not face charges

The mother of three children who were killed in a 2018 crash at a Fulton County bus stop will not face charges for allegedly attacking the woman responsible for the crash.

A special prosecutor has declined to file charges against Brittany Ingle for the courtroom incident, Fulton County Prosecutor Mike Marrs said in a text message to 16 News Now's Tricia Sloma.

Ingle was removed in handcuffs from the courtroom where Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced for the collision, which killed Ingle's 6-year-old twins, Mason and Xzavier Ingle, and 9-year-old daughter, Alivia Stahl. Ingle was accused of trying to charge at Shepherd.

"This is obviously a difficult time," Ingle said in a statement issued Dec. 19, the day after the sentencing and courtroom incident. "I am disappointed and angry. My heart is broken that there is no compassion from her or the family and justice wasn't served. I can't believe that I was more criminalized than the person who killed my three children with no compassion."

A restitution hearing that was initially scheduled for Friday has been continued, Marrs also said in a text. A new date for the hearing, which will determine whether Shepherd will be required to pay damages to the families of the victims, is set to be scheduled Friday.

