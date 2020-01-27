Mother making more progress in recovery from deadly pond crash

The mother of the three involved in a New Year's Eve crash that killed two of her is making more progress in her recovery.

Brooke Kleven is now recognizing loved ones, according to the family of the 31-year-old.

Her 4-year-old son, James, and 2-year-old daughter, Natalie, died after their van became fully submerged in a pond off University Drive in Mishawaka Dec. 31.

Three-month-old Hendrik, who was the last to be rescued from the van, was recently released from the hospital and is doing well.

In a Facebook update posted Sunday, family said Brooke was sitting in a chair with Hendrick in her arms.

