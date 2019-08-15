Mother in stable condition after South Bend shooting

Two bulletholes left signs of a shooting outside a home on West Washington Street in South Bend.

At least one bullet hit a 35-year-old woman late Wednesday night. The woman's young son called police around 11:20 p.m.

The woman's sister said the victim was standing inside her house at her alarm when the shots rang out.

"It's not the neighborhood. It's the people," one neighbor said.

Right now, investigators haven't given suspect descriptions, and one neighbor told 16 News Now they saw a car pull up to victim's house and fire.

Most residents spoke off camera, agreeing that the last few months have brought more gun violence to the area.

"It bothers me to see other people doing what they're doing to each other. As far as me being scared of it, I'm not," another resident said.

