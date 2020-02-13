Mother gets probation in Kosciusko Co. child neglect case

The mother of a young Nappanee boy found severely malnourished with broken bones and bruising was sentenced to probation Thursday.

Rune Springer, 26, of Cromwell, was charged with Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. Springer pleaded guilty to the charge but stipulated that she was mentally ill.

She officially was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison, but the judge suspended that sentence to time served, or 427 days in jail, according to our reporting partners at the Times-Union. The rest of the sentence will be served on probation.

Four other people were arrested along with Springer after her son was found with parts of his scalp missing, his septum deeply cut and several broken bones in his arms. Police say the boy's teeth were broken and he also had bleeding on the brain.

"The state has found no evidence whatsoever she harmed the child," Kosciusko County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brad Voelz said in court Thursday, adding Springer is guilty of not getting the boy medical attention right away. "Rune has been cooperative in our investigation and will continue to cooperate."

A doctor reportedly told police the boy's myriad injuries were life-threatening. Without medical attention, the doctor said, the child would have died within two days. After being removed from the home, the boy spent 10 days in intensive care.

Springer entered a guilty plea in late December. One condition of the plea agreement is that she must testify against any and all co-defendants if called.

