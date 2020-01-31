Mother continues to recover after deadly pond crash

The mother whose van ended up in a Mishawaka retention pond on New Year's Eve has moved to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago for the next step in her recovery.

That news is according to the family of 31-year-old Brooke Kleven.

Four-year-old James and 2-year-old Natalie died after their van became fully submerged in the pond off of University Drive in Mishawaka.

Three-month-old Hendrik, who was the last of the four to be pulled from the van, is continuing to make progress at home.

