Mother, child die in house fire

A mother and child have died after they were trapped in a burning home in St. Joseph County, Michigan.

Three other children were able to escape to safety through a window.

Emergency crews were dispatched early Tuesday morning to the 12800 block of Harder Road in Fabius Township.

When they arrived, the living room and garage were engulfed in flames, according to a release from Michigan State Police.

They say firefighters were unable to enter the home to search for the mother and child due to the location of the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, the two victims were found dead.

The three surviving children were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Officials haven't released the names of the victims.

The fire remains under investigation.

