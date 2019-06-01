Mother and daughter share piece of Notre Dame history

It's reunion weekend on Notre Dame's campus.

“It’s history,” Dianne McCollough Travis said. “We were history makers I guess you would call it.”

Dianne McCollough Travis was back in South Bend this weekend for the annual Notre Dame reunion.

But for Dianne, she and her daughter, Amber, aren't just Notre Dame alumnae.

“We are the first mother and daughter legacy of African American women from that first class of women,” McCollough Travis said.

Dianne enrolled at Notre Dame in 1972, the first year women were accepted as undergraduates. She graduated in 1974.

“When we were here back in the 70s, it was shortly after the Civil Rights Movement and everything, Father Hesburgh was very, very instrumental in making sure that we were treated fairly,” McCollough Travis said.

Dianne says Father Hesburgh even came to her dorm to make sure everything was okay.

“They wanted to make sure that we felt as though we were a part of the university,” McCollough Travis said.

Her daughter, Amber, is a member of the 2009 class.

“I’m grateful to her for allowing me to be who I wanted to be,” Amber Travis said. “As a result of that, I’m allowing my daughter to be who she wants to be as well.”

Amber's 6-year-old daughter, Laiya, joined the two grads for the festivities.

“I needed her to see that it's okay to be smart,” Travis said. “It's okay to be successful. It's okay to value family and friendship. You know it's okay for you to be who you are.”

The weekend was full of new memories.

“For us to be able to share all of this and share memories and exchange memories because obviously our experiences were different, it was wonderful,” McCollough Travis said.

For Dianne, she loves to see the success of the Notre Dame women's basketball team.

“Women are doing well in sports here at Notre Dame,” McCollough Travis said. That makes me proud since we didn't have the opportunity.”

For amber, she's proud to be a legacy of her pioneering mother.

“She really broke a lot of barriers,” Travis said. “She's really overcome a lot to make it possible for women like myself and other women like myself down the line to even attend Notre Dame.”

While Amber's daughter, Laiya, won't graduate college until 2033, both her mom and grandma are hopeful the legacy continues.

