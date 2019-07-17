Mother, 3 young children found stabbed to death at Georgia apartments

The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating after four people were found stabbed to death at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan confirms a 29-year-old mother Jerriciah Spellman and her three children were killed at the scene near 20th Avenue and Cusseta Road. The children reportedly range in age from less than a year old to 3-years-old.

It is not yet clear what events led to the incident at the Elizabeth Canty Apartment Complex, but authorities say the victims were all found stabbed to death and lying on a mattress sometime Wednesday evening.

Columbus Police Department homicide and detective units are gathered at the scene investigating.

A section of Cusseta Road has been blocked off and officials are asking citizens to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story.

