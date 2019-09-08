Mostly cloudy skies for Sunday

Mostly cloudy skies will prevail today along with cooler temperatures. Spotty showers will be around at times. Highs will only top off in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, a bit cool for early September.

There will still be a slight chance for showers tonight into Monday. A warm front will move through on Tuesday with much warmer air and increased humidity for the middle of the week. Mid to upper 80s will make it feel like summer again. Rain chances remain low for the beginning of the week, but they do increase later in the work week with showers and storms possible.