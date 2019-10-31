More tricks than treats for the weather on Halloween

Today:

Few showers on and off throughout the day ranging from a light drizzle to heavy rain. As we head towards trick-or-treat time this evening temperatures will reach the middle 40s. Snow mixes in with the rain late tonight. A fresh dusting of slushy wet snow will cause very slick roadways. Drive safely and be aware of trick-or-treaters. Strong winds could reach up to 35 mph. Low visibility likely.

Lows near 30 tonight. We drop below the freezing point for the first time this season. Black ice will be hazardous Friday morning for the commute.

Tomorrow:

Take it slow on the roads early in the day. Rain/snow showers finally end. Dry and sunny throughout the afternoon hours with a high temperature only reaching the low to mid 40s. Breezy conditions for the end of this week