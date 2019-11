Last month, Hoosiers participated in a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and the results were staggering.

Indiana State Police report that more than eight tons of unwanted medications were collected on Oct. 26.

The drug takeback initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of those drugs.

The Drug Enforcement Administration reports that Hoosiers safely disposed of 16,483 pounds of unused meds at 88 sites across Indiana.