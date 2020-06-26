More than 50% of Elkhart County COVID-19 cases are people under 40

During today's White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the majority of people getting infected now are young and that's the case here locally as well in Elkhart County.

Currently there have been 2,864 cases in Elkhart County.

Breaking down the data, people under 40 make up 52% of all of the cases.

But the virus still is deadlier for people are are older.

93% of the deaths in the county are people who were 60 and older.

Local officials are urging young people to take the virus seriously.

"We are bored of being at home," City of Elkhart Spokesperson Corinne Straight-Reed said. "We are bored of not going out with our friends and the virus doesn't care. It wants to keep transmitting from person to person. The more time that we spend out at bars or restaurants or in large groups of people, the more opportunity we're giving that virus to transmit and it's saying thank you to us. What is really concerning when we hear from younger people of 'I'm going to recover. I'm going to be just fine. My symptoms are going to be mild.' That is the case. But it really just sounds selfish when someone has an attitude of 'I'm going to be fine so I'm really not worried about passing it to others.'"

"But just because this doesn't affect you as heavily at does some of the other age groups, it's absolutely essential that we all do what we can to protect our parents and our grandparents and really slow the spread of this virus in our county," Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said.

Now Elkhart is known as the city with a heart.

City officials are now urging people to "have a heart, and wear a mask."

Dr. Kristina Box and members from the Indiana State Department of Health will be in Elkhart County meeting with county, Elkhart and Goshen officials about steps forward in the pandemic.