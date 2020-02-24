More than 300 in Michigan asked to self-isolate over coronavirus fears

Michigan health officials say nearly 325 people in the state are being monitored for symptoms of coronavirus.

Those people were either identified at U.S. airports during health screening checks or were passengers on cruise ships that had a confirmed coronavirus case.

They are not in a quarantine facility. Instead, they are being asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days because they are considered at moderate or low risk of contracting the virus.

Officials say some have already completed the recommended isolation and have returned to a normal life.

