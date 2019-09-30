More than 2,000 South Bend residents lose power Monday morning

More than 2,000 South Bend residents are without power to start the work week.

The outage began just before 4:30 a.m. and is impacting mainly the northwest side of the city. Right now, Indiana-Michigan Power is assessing the condition.

16 News Now also contacted local officials to see if there was a cause but there is not one at this time.

Many residents began the morning already in the dark and some just regained power following those bad storms overnight Friday.

Right now, there is no restoration time listed for the outages.

